Threads of trust and love

Our lives revolve around the relationships that we have inherited by birth as well as the ones that we made after birth and also, they continue after we rest in peace i.e death. Isn’t it so ironic that throughout our life we struggle hard to maintain our relationships & yet we cannot achieve that perfect balance in our relations , be it personal or professional. The reasons for this may be numerous, however to make the long story short one would find that most of the reasons are so common & at times quite foolish on our part that we find it funny when we sit down and think about those silly reasons which become the very cause for turning our relationships sour. It’s a fact that all of us are living a fast-paced life where we get extremely busy accumulating financial assets and physical comforts. So lost have we got in this race to achieve something, that we hardly find time to sit back and think as to where our relationships are heading to. Our craze for materialism has made us forget that material belongings are devoid of meaning if there is no peace or happiness within. Today we have reached a stage where instead of humans, we have made smart gadgets, material belongings & social status as our companions. We are gradually getting transformed into machines with no heart, feelings or emotions. As a result, our relationships have become strained. So, always nurture your relationships & handle them with utmost care because it’s too painful an experience when a person we know suddenly becomes a person we knew.

There is a well-known saying that ‘we see things not as they are but as we are’. While our physical eyes see everything and everyone the same way, it is actually the thoughts and feelings that accompany the act of seeing which form an impression in the mind about what we are seeing. So, if our feelings are light and pure, we feel the same way about everything we see. On the other hand, if we are in a negative frame of mind, we might perceive things negatively. We all fail to understand the fact that whether it’s friendship or relationship, all bonds are built on trust, without it we won’t achieve anything. Hence, we should try our best to remain safe from a dreadful habit called assumption which creates mistrust leading to suspicion, anger, enmity & finally separation. We should also refrain from playing the blame game that’s the biggest hindrance in maintaining good relations. Its normal for all of us to blame the opposite party in case of a failed relationship, Oz nobody would ever take responsibility on the self , however we should remember that when we point one finger at someone, the other three are pointing at us, so it is always better to take personal responsibility and accept our own folly rather than create an environment of hatred for each other.

A relationship is like a house. When a light bulb burns out, do we go and buy a new house? not really, we fix the bulb and move on. Same applies to our relationships too, we keep on nursing our egos to such an extent that it leads to misunder¬standing, creating a heavy atmosphere. Hence, we should realize that having an easy & cooperative nature towards everyone would help us to be flexible and humble.! Remember! An easy person would get along with everyone and become an instrument in creating harmonious relationships. We also forget that forgiveness is greater than revenge. Mistakes can be overlooked but the actions performed in anger will bother us forever. Therefore, we should always give value to our relationships & should make an effort to nurture them, rather than losing them on trivial matters. Supreme Almighty has the capacity to fulfil all relationships with us. Hence, when we experience the relations of father, teacher, preceptor, companion and friend with HIM, then it becomes easy to give love to all other human beings & leads us to the understanding that we are all children of the same father and need to take care of everyone around us. Lastly, we should not forget that a real relationship has trust, faith, tears, fights, pain, arguments, patience, secrets, jealousy and overall - LOVE. So, love all and get loved in return by all. This is the key to positive & peaceful living.

(The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)