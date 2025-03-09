True power: Beyond wealth, status, and control

Power has different meanings for different people, but the most common association of power is with money and that is why the rich and the powerful people in society always make headlines due to their high net-worth. Another common imagery of power goes with political leaders who are seen as synonymous with power.

In the 21st century, science and technology combined with marketing has also become another means of power along with media which has also emerged as a highly influential medium of power. In fact, it won’t be exaggerating to say that media is one such source that affects all other powers as it can help to highlight or downplay or even destroy the power value of all the above-mentioned powers.

However, in reality these are all outer forms or sources of power and since they are based on outer reality they tend to deplete or change and perish with time and also, they are unstable, unreliable and often disempowering. If that is so then what is True source of power?

Majority of us are unaware about this reality that True power is rooted in human consciousness i.e. in the soul. Yes!! But it’s unfortunate that most of us, in our quest for power, totally forget that money or status are only means from which temporary power can be derived. Such power is also limited in its outreach, value or benefit. Because all these sources of power are limited and changeable with time. They give temporary support. The sense of ‘I’ and ‘mine’ turns such power into a limitation and it has its influence for a limited period on a limited area of life to a limited degree. On the other hand, true power will be unlimited, benevolent and universal in its impact & hence it will automatically empower others.

Therefore, in order to reclaim our real power, we need to first understand who we are and live life from a spiritual perspective because when the spirit is awake and aware it is indomitable. When we become aware of how powerful we are from within, we become free from all kinds of desires and attachments.

Remember! a person who can control his thoughts and emotions and live by the highest values of peace, love, truth and joy under all circumstances is truly powerful. Such a person is able to influence and bring about change not only in his life but also in others’ lives and the world around.

As children of the Supreme, every human being is a soul inherent with core values like peace, joy, love, purity, wisdom, power and bliss. Due to gross ignorance about these very values, we lose our true power and start searching for it in wrong sources.

That is why today the whole human race has become weak and impure. But! Now the Supreme Source of Power himself is guiding us all to regain our lost power and sovereignty by imparting knowledge of spirit (soul) through which we would become the rulers of our inner kingdom.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s just begin the journey to experience real power by connecting to our true self and Supreme Source.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date, 8500+ Published Columns have been written by him.)