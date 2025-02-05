Calcium supplements for women: Do you really need them?

Dr M S Somanna

Calcium is an essential mineral for strong bones, teeth, and overall health. It plays a crucial role in muscle function, nerve signaling, and heart health.

However, withincreasing concerns about osteoporosis and bone-related issues, many people turn to calcium supplements as a preventive measure. But do you really need them? Let’s explore the benefits, risks, and best sources of calcium.

The Role of Calcium in the Body

Calcium is vital for numerous bodily functions.

The majority of calcium in the body about 99% is stored in bones and teeth, providing structural support. The remaining 1% is found in the blood and plays a key role in muscle contractions, blood clotting, and nerve communication. Since the body does not produce calcium, it must be obtained through diet or supplements.

The recommended daily intake (RDI) varies by age and gender:

• Adolescents (9-18 years): 1,300 mg/day

• Adults (19-50 years): 1,000 mg/day

• Women over 50 and men over 70: 1,200 mg/day

Do You Need Calcium Supplements?

Many people get enough calcium through their diet. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources. Leafy greens, almonds, tofu, and fortified foods like orange juice and cereals also contribute to calcium intake.

However, certain individuals may benefit from supplements, including:

• Postmenopausal women: Estrogen levels decline after menopause, leading to decreased calcium absorption and increased bone loss.

• Women with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies: Those who avoid dairy may struggle to meet their calcium needs.

• Vegans: Plant-based diets can lack sufficient calcium unless carefully planned.

• Women with osteoporosis or osteopenia: Those at risk of fractures or weak bones may require extra calcium.

Potential Risks of Calcium Supplements

While calcium is essential, excessive intakefrom supplements can lead to health risks. Some concerns include:

1. Kidney Stones: High calcium intake, especially from supplements, may increase the risk of kidney stone formation.

2. Heart Health Risks: Some studies suggest that excess calcium supplements may contribute to arterial calcification, potentially increasing heart disease risk.

3. Poor Absorption of Other Minerals: Too much calcium can interfere with the absorption of iron, magnesium, and zinc.

4. Digestive Issues: Calcium supplements can cause bloating, constipation, and gas in some individuals.

Best Ways to Get Calcium

The best way to obtain calcium is through a balanced diet rich in calcium-containing foods. Here are some natural sources:

• Dairy products: Milk, yogurt, cheese

• Leafy greens: Kale, spinach, collard greens

• Nuts and seeds: Almonds, chia seeds

• Fish: Sardines and salmon with bones

• Fortified foods: Plant-based milk, cereals, orange juice

Calcium is crucial for maintaining strong bones and overall health, but not everyone needs supplements. A well-balanced diet usually provides sufficient calcium for most individuals.

However, for those at risk of deficiency, supplements may be beneficial. It’s always best to consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen to ensure it aligns with your specific health needs.

(The writer is a, Senior Consultant – Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery)