Deepti Naval’s poetic reflections and hillside escapes

Veteran actress Deepti Naval, who has long enchanted audiences with her understated elegance and nuanced performances in films like Chashme Buddoor and Saath Saath, recently turned to poetry to share her emotions with the world. Known for her deep connection with both art and nature, Naval took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt piece that resonated with her followers for its raw simplicity and profound depth.

The post was quickly met with admiration from her fans. One follower recalled her memorable role as a tribal girl in one of her acclaimed films, writing, “So beautifully expressed without speaking, like in one of your great movies.” Others showered her with praise, leaving comments such as “Wow, very well expressed. Nice words. It’s a life you lived,” while several simply summed up their admiration with “Superb” and “Touchwood.”

This isn’t the first time Naval has used her social media to offer a glimpse into her inner world. Just days earlier, she shared snippets from her tranquil life in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Posting a short video from her garden—her beloved “bagicha”—the actress revealed her hillside haven in Haripur, near Naggar. Surrounded by apricot-laden trees and blanketed in morning fog, Naval’s narration in the clip reflected her deep contentment.

“It’s so foggy, you don’t really see the mountain. But this is my bagicha. Look at the apricots, oh my God… And this is where I do my workout. This is what I always wanted—to be outside, walking,” she said in the video, her voice filled with both wonder and peace.

Her posts underline how she has carved a life steeped in creativity and solitude. While cinema gave her recognition and applause, poetry and nature seem to give her fulfillment and grounding. Whether it is verses about companionship and longing or candid clips of her hillside mornings, Naval’s expressions continue to inspire her fans—reminding them that artistry isn’t confined to the screen.

For her admirers, these glimpses into her poetic musings and serene lifestyle are more than just updates—they are an extension of the same sensitivity and depth that once defined her roles on screen.