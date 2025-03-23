More than just glitter: Jewellery as a symbol of feminine power throughout history

From the moment humans began adorning themselves, jewellery has been more than just decoration; it has been a statement. Across civilizations, jewellery has symbolized power, status, identity, and, most notably, the essence of feminine strength. Aman Chourasia, Founder of Own It Pure, explores how, whether it was the ornate crowns of Egyptian queens, the warrior amulets of Viking shield-maidens, or the diamond-studded brooches of modern political figures, jewellery has served as an unspoken language of authority and self-expression.

Women, in particular, have wielded jewellery as a silent yet powerful tool—an emblem of defiance, ambition, and cultural influence. In times when their voices were stifled, their adornments spoke for them. Gold, gemstones, and pearls have long been more than ornaments; they have symbolized resistance, legacy, and independence. As we journey through history, we uncover how jewellery has empowered women to claim their space in society, transcending time and tradition.

Cleopatra’s Crown: When Gold Meant Godlike Power

Cleopatra wasn’t just a queen—she was a living deity. The Egyptian ruler famously used elaborate gold jewellery inlaid with lapis lazuli, turquoise, and emeralds to project her divine right to rule. The symbolism was clear: gold wasn’t just a metal; it was the sun, the source of life, and by adorning herself with it, Cleopatra asserted her supreme status. Her serpent-shaped diadem, often seen in depictions, represented wisdom, eternity, and untouchable power.

Viking Shield-Maidens: Battle Bling That Meant Business

Forget delicate trinkets—Viking women wore their jewellery like armor. Brooches, amulets, and intricate silver pendants weren’t just decorative; they signified rank, battle prowess, and spiritual protection. Some artifacts even suggest that high-ranking shield-maidens wore Thor’s hammer pendants, typically associated with male warriors. Jewellery, in their world, was an equalizer, a testament that power wasn’t bound by gender.

Renaissance Royals: Pearls, Prestige, and Political Chess

During the Renaissance, pearls became the ultimate power statement for women in aristocracy. Queen Elizabeth I of England adorned herself with thousands of pearls, using them as symbols of purity, intelligence, and divine right. Her extravagant pearl-studded gowns weren’t just for show—they were a deliberate move to assert dominance in a patriarchal court. Each pearl whispered a message: “I am untouchable.”

The Suffragette Sparkle: Jewellery as a Silent Protest

Fast forward to the early 20th century, and jewellery took on an explicitly feminist role. The Suffragette movement adopted purple (dignity), white (purity), and green (hope) gemstones—like amethysts, pearls, and emeralds—to communicate their cause discreetly. Women who wore these colours were part of an underground sisterhood fighting for their right to vote. Even when silenced, they sparkled with purpose.

Hollywood’s Diamond Divas: Glamour as a Power Move

Marilyn Monroe may have sung, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” but for women in Hollywood, diamonds were more than just accessories—they were symbols of autonomy. Actresses like Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn collected iconic pieces, not merely as gifts from suitors but as investments in their independence. Owning dazzling jewels meant financial control and a legacy they could pass down, ensuring that their success outlived the silver screen.

The Modern Power Pendant: Statement Pieces That Rule the Boardroom

Today, jewellery continues to be a tool for feminine empowerment. Kamala Harris’s signature pearls aren’t just accessories; they pay homage to women’s solidarity and strength. Beyoncé’s diamond-studded ensembles scream confidence and command attention. Even minimalistic gold chains and bold cocktail rings serve as reminders that femininity and power go hand in hand.

The Legacy of Power, Worn with Pride

Jewellery has been, and always will be, more than just adornment. It is a legacy, a statement, and an armor. Whether in a battlefield, a royal court, a protest march, or a corporate boardroom, women have wielded their jewels as symbols of resilience, authority, and self-expression. Every ring, necklace, or brooch carries a story of rebellion, of ambition, of power. And as history has shown, when women shine, they don’t just reflect light; they illuminate entire eras.

So, the next time you clasp a necklace around your neck or slip on a ring, remember—you’re not just wearing jewellery. You’re wearing history.