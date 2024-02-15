Odissi and Kuchipudi fusion leaves audience spell-bound

Recently Paramparaa Foundation presented a fusion of Odissi and Kuchipudi dance at The British Residency, King Koti, Hyderabad. The event featured captivating performances by Rudrakshya Foundation and Lasyakalpa Ensemble, mesmerizing the audience with their artistic brilliance.

Under the guidance of internationally acclaimed performer and founder of Rudraksha Foundation, Guri Bichitrananda Swain, disciples showcased the vibrant energy and thought-provoking narratives of Odissi style. Through performances like “Shadadhara Panka,” “Hamsakalyani,” and “Kalikrushna,” they transported the audience into a realm of artistic enlightenment.

Following Rudrakshya Foundation’s spellbinding display, Guru D S V Sastry and his disciples from Lasyakala presented the iconic Kuchipudi dance style, emblematic of Telugu heritage. With their mastery in both Kuchipudi theatrical music and dance, the ensemble, including principal dancers Katyayani Kanak, Kiranmayee Madupu, Anusha Srinivas, PB Vaishnavi, and Dheera Sameera, showcased unparalleled talent and expertise.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Darbar Hall, the venue’s grandeur was accentuated by opulent marble stairs and lush green landscapes, paying homage to the city’s rich culture and heritage.

Attendees were left awe-inspired by the artistic brilliance on display as two renowned groups graced the stage one after the other, marking the evening as one to be remembered for a long time. Paramparaa Foundation, founded by Dr Srinagi Byrapaneni and Shashi Reddy, has a commitment extending beyond presenting such events. Over the last decade, the foundation has revived many ancient temples, heritage spaces, and arts. With a mission to make art accessible to all and instill pride in cultural heritage, all shows conducted by the foundation have been free for attendees. This event not only showcased extraordinary talent but also celebrated Hyderabad’s cultural vibrancy.