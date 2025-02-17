Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika

As “Chhaava”, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal, hits theatres today, February 14, 2025, the actress has shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey of becoming Maharani Yesubai.

Taking to social media, Rashmika recalled how she landed the role, revealing that it all started when she reached out to director Laxman Utekar after watching his film Mimi. She wanted to invite him to the screening of her film Goodbye, and that conversation unexpectedly opened the door to Chhaava.

“Maharani Yesubai… I am a better writer than a speaker, so here goes. I had watched the film Mimi and loved it so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of Goodbye.

That’s when the journey began because sir immediately asked if he could call me. We spoke, and he mentioned that he wanted to meet me for his next film. I thought he was just being nice, but the meeting actually happened, and it made me so, so happy!” Rashmika shared.

The actress admitted that she was initially overwhelmed when she was approached for the role. “I didn’t know what the story was. I didn’t know why they came to me or how they even saw me as the Maharani. When I heard the narration, I was confused, shocked, but also so grateful and happy. I didn’t know how we were going to achieve this.”

Rashmika also reflected on the challenge of portraying Maharani Yesubai, a historical figure from Maharashtra, despite hailing from the South. “Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar.

I never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who encourage us to dream beyond boundaries. She is fierce, powerful, graceful—a true queen.

Her love is pure, divine, and respectful, and her connection with Maharaj goes beyond words.”

The Animal actress also expressed her deep admiration for director Laxman Utekar, calling him the most beautiful person she has ever met.

“Laxman sir, I adore you so much. I have never said this before, but you truly are THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I’VE EVER MET. I feel blessed to have known you. I don’t speak much because I am too shy, but I mean every word.”

With Rashmika’s dedication and passion evident in her words, fans are eager to witness her portrayal of Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, which promises to be an epic historical drama.