Strengthen your immunity with almonds this changing season

With seasonal changes, immunity often weakens, making it essential to adopt natural ways to strengthen it. One such superfood is California Almonds, which are packed with 15 essential nutrients. Being versatile and wholesome, almonds can effortlessly fit into any meal, snack, or diet plan while offering a powerhouse of nutrition.

California Almonds are rich in essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them an excellent addition to a balanced daily diet. Their health benefits are widely recognized, with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) identifying almonds as an important dietary inclusion for naturally boosting immunity. Furthermore, the recently published Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dietary Guidelines for Indians recognize almonds as a nutritious nut that can be consumed daily for good health.

How Almonds Naturally Boost Immunity

n Rich in Vitamin E: Almonds are high in Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that supports pulmonary immune function and protects against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Additionally, Vitamin E enhances overall immune response.

n High in Copper: Copper is crucial for the normal functioning of the immune system, and almonds are a rich source of this vital nutrient.

n Source of Zinc: Zinc plays a central role in immunity by aiding the development and function of innate immune cells, such as neutrophils and natural killer cells, which are the body’s first line of defense.

• Contains Iron: Almonds provide a good source of iron, essential for immune cell proliferation and the maturation of lymphocytes, which are critical in mounting specific responses to infections.

Simple Ways to Add Almonds to Your Diet

Almonds are not only nutritious but also incredibly versatile, making them easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Below are some ways to add almonds to every day diet:

n As a Morning Boost: Start your day with a handful of California Almonds for an energizing and nutritious and healthy breakfast.

n Pre- or Post-Workout Snack: Almonds are rich in natural protein and make for a great snack for sustained energy and muscle recovery post strenuous exercise. ICMR guidelines also endorse the regular consumption of almonds as part of a balanced diet, both as a source of plant protein and as a healthy snack.

n In-Between Meals: Munch on a handful of California Almonds to curb hunger and maintain steady energy levels. Their natural satiating properties help you feel fuller for longer, making them an excellent choice for supporting weight management.

n Culinary Additions: Add chopped almonds to salads, curries, desserts, or smoothies for added crunch and nutrition.

Incorporate a handful of California Almonds into your daily diet to help naturally strengthen your immunity and stay healthier year-round.

(The writer is a Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare – New Delhi)