Understanding external relationship dynamics today

The meaning of connections has changed dramatically in the linked world of today. Even though many lives still revolve around traditional partnerships, the emergence of digital communication has given rise to a variety of new external relationships. Comprehending the characteristics and consequences of these associations can provide valuable perspectives on the dynamics of modern relationships.

A comprehensive survey by Gleeden revealed that 67% of participants were curious to find out more about non-monogamous relationship practices and styles. In 12 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities throughout India (Kolkata and Patna in the East; Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore in the West; Delhi, Ludhiana, Jaipur in the North; Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad in the South; Gu-wahati in the North East) a demographic sample of 1,500 persons was surveyed for the study. Remarkably, 61% of respondents admitted to participating in one or more of these be-haviours at least once in their lives.

“People’s lives are impacted by a variety of external ties, making the modern relationship landscape complex.

These connections, whether made in person or through digital contact, have a big influence on main collaborations. By comprehending and tackling the motivations behind pursuing these outside connections, people can handle their core relationships with more awareness and purpose.” says Sybil Shiddell Gleeden’s Country Manager in India.

Lighthearted Online Dating

Casual virtual flirtation has grown common in the digital era. This can include exchanging emails, chat messages, and SMS with several individuals. About 35% of people have acknowledged to be involved in this kind of behaviour. Although this kind of interaction is sometimes dismissed as harmless fun, it can occasionally result in deeper emotional con-nections or tensions within core partnerships.

Extended Online Connections

Approximately 25% of people are involved in long-term virtual relationships. These connec-tions, which are mostly conducted via email, chat, or SMS, frequently entail a long-term, in-tense emotional bond with just one person.

The emotional commitment can be substantial and occasionally even surpass the relationship with a primary partner, even though there may not be any physical contact.

Completely Platonic Connections

Notably, 22% of individuals have only platonic connections in addition to their primary part-nership. With no goal of intimacy, these relationships are based on friendship. They can pro-vide companionship and emotional support, occasionally covering for a primary partner’s ab-sence. These relationships might nonetheless give rise to questions of emotional boundaries and loyalty even though they are not intimate.

One Night Stand

Another type of external relationship is a one-night stand, which 16% of people claim to have done. Usually motivated only by physical attraction, these interactions take place with no long-term plans. Although they can be viewed as only physical diversion, they can also cause issues or guilt in a committed relationship.

Sex Buddies/ casual sex

According to 19% of respondents, having sex friends or having casual sex is something they have done. These agreements are typically made based only on physical needs, with little thought of emotional commitment. They may provide a simple way to express sexual de-sires, but they can also make it difficult to define what constitutes exclusivity in a committed partnership.

Relationships

An affair is a more serious kind of external relationship; 29% of people have been in one. Af-fairs are frequently conducted in secrecy and usually entail both emotional and physical inti-macy. An affair’s revelation can have a significant impact on a primary relationship, frequently resulting in trust concerns or the partnership’s demise.