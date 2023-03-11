A sustainable start to Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

Summer is here and we're ready to witness what's trending on the fashion front this season.Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India kick-started on March 9 at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. Over the past few years, there's been so much conversation around sustainability – it's gone mainstream and it's here to stay for all the right reasons. Here are the highlights from Day 1 which was dedicated to all things eco-fashion.

A befitting platform:



INIFD (Inter National Institute of Fashion Design) Gen Next 2023 winners KoAi, KoyToy, Hiro and Rudrakash Dwivedi presented their respective collections. While KoAi focussed on easy prints and airy silhouettes, KoyToy opted for bright colours and cool motifs. Dwidevi's collection, "Scintilla" consisted of striking ensembles made from metallic trimmings. Hiro's clothes that took inspiration from the post-apocalyptic world, were all about smart layering combined with interesting techniques such as stone washing, ruching and smocking.

S for sustainable saris:

Known for her beautiful handwoven saris, designer Anavila Misra presented her collection, "Dabu". More than ten years in the business, Misra has created her own version of the classic drape – modern, light and authentic. With this collection, the designer has worked around block printing, vegetable dyeing and muted tones. It was the styling and the raw draping that enhanced the overall look.

Cool casuals:

Delhi-based label Doodleage presented their collection of chic separates made from recycled materials and upcycled wastes. Inspired by nostalgia, the garments represented the 90s vibe with floral prints, solid colours and denims. Another brand that is perfect for casual outings is Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. Her collection of pleated shirt dresses, flared trousers and asymmetrical tops make for perfect day-to-night outfits.

Here for the glam:

Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned showstopper for designer Shruti Sancheti dressed in a cool Khadico-ord set. The versatile jackets and flowy kurtas from her summer line, "Khadder" are pieces to look out for. Actor Vijay Varma walked for Divyam Mehta and model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia turned muse for the INIFD launchpad. Some other celebrities spotted were Sonali Bendre, Konkana Sen Sharma and Mandira Bedi.