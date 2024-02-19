Left parties to convene meeting in vijayawada tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Left parties are convening a meeting in Vijayawada on February 20 at the MBVK Bhavan to discuss the politician situation in the State and the country.

CPI national secretary K Narayana, State secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM Sate secretary V Srinivasa Rao, former MLA MA Gafoor, Liberation State secretary N Murthy, Jai Bharat National Party president J D Lakshminarayana and leaders of Aam Aadmi party, Forward Block, MCPI and others will participate in the meeting.

AICC special invitee and former PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju will also attend the meeting.

The Left parties the CPI and CPM in a press release on Sunday stressed upon the need for collective efforts of the secular parties and secular forces to raise their voice against the autocratic policies of the Union and State governments.

The two Left parties said the secular parties have to work in co-ordination to check the growing strength of BJP in the State. The leaders of the Left parties pointed out that the Jana Sena is already in alliance with the BJP and the TDP is also trying to forge an alliance with the BJP.

The YSRCP is already working with the BJP and suppressing the voice of the people and opposition parties in the State, they pointed out.

The YSRCP has pledged the interests of Andhra Pradesh before the Central government and the three political parties the TDP, Jana Sena and YSRCP surrendered before the BJP.

The leaders of the Left parties expressed concern stating that there is a threat to Indian Constitution. They alleged that anarchy is prevailing in the country under the BJP rule. They felt that the BJP is trying to derive benefit through its political alliance in AP.