‘Quordle’ Answers and Hints for June 16: Monday’s puzzle solved
Get hints and answers for Quordle's June 16 puzzle. Solve today’s four-word challenge with clues for RETRY, SCALD, DINGO, and FEIGN.
June 16's Quordle puzzle offers a new challenge with four mystery words and only nine attempts to crack them all. If you’re new to the game, Quordle is a spin on Wordle where players guess four five-letter words at once. Letters that are correctly placed show up in green, while correct letters in the wrong spot appear in yellow.
Before diving into the solutions, here are today’s hints to help guide your guesses:
Word 1 (Top Left): To try something again
Word 2 (Top Right): An injury caused by hot liquid or steam
Word 3 (Bottom Left): An Australian animal used for carrying loads
Word 4 (Bottom Right): To fake an injury or deceive an opponent
Notably, none of today’s words repeat any letters, and they begin with the letters R, S, D, and F.
And now, the answers for June 16’s Quordle are:
RETRY
SCALD
DINGO
FEIGN
Come back tomorrow for more Quordle clues and solutions, and check out Kris Holt’s ongoing puzzle blog for more daily help with word games like Wordle, Connections, and Strands.