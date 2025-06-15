‘Quordle’ Answers and Hints for June 16: Monday’s puzzle solved

June 16's Quordle puzzle offers a new challenge with four mystery words and only nine attempts to crack them all. If you’re new to the game, Quordle is a spin on Wordle where players guess four five-letter words at once. Letters that are correctly placed show up in green, while correct letters in the wrong spot appear in yellow.

Before diving into the solutions, here are today’s hints to help guide your guesses:

Word 1 (Top Left): To try something again

Word 2 (Top Right): An injury caused by hot liquid or steam

Word 3 (Bottom Left): An Australian animal used for carrying loads

Word 4 (Bottom Right): To fake an injury or deceive an opponent

Notably, none of today’s words repeat any letters, and they begin with the letters R, S, D, and F.

And now, the answers for June 16’s Quordle are:

RETRY

SCALD

DINGO

FEIGN

Come back tomorrow for more Quordle clues and solutions, and check out Kris Holt’s ongoing puzzle blog for more daily help with word games like Wordle, Connections, and Strands.