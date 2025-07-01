Aim to provide 1.2M mid-day meals across government schools

Hyderabad: In a major community welfare effort, ADP India has extended its collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to support the mid-day meal program in government schools across the country. As part of this year-long initiative, more than 12.44 lakh meals will be served to 5,800 schoolchildren, aiming to improve nutrition, attendance, and learning outcomes.

The program was officially launched at the MPPS Aziz Nagar School, where over 150 students received meals in a ceremony attended by ADP India’s leadership team, including General Manager and Managing Director Vijay Vemulapalli. The event marked the beginning of a broader initiative to provide daily hot and nutritious meals to underprivileged children in schools nationwide.

According to Vemulapalli, “Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that starts with access to basic nutrition. By extending our support from one month last year to an entire year now, we’re reinforcing our long-term commitment to communities that need it the most.”

The meal initiative is part of Tarang, ADP India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. It reflects the company’s focus on community development and well-being through sustained efforts.