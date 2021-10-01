AP ICET 2021, AP ECET 2021 results released at sche.ap.gov.in, download the rank card

The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of AP ICET-2021 and ECET 2021 on Friday at a press conference at 11 a.m. I'm the Higher Education Council office in Mangalagiri. While coming to AP ICET 2021 results for admission into MBA and MCA courses were released on Friday. many as 34,789 students which constitutes 91.27 percent passed the ICET results while in the ECET 29,904 have passed.

The students are advised to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in. to retrieve the results by entering their admit card number and password. It is learned that Visakhapatnam Andhra University conducted the ICET exam on September 17, 18.

On the other hand, the results of the AP ECET-2021 (AP Engineering Common Entrance Test) conducted to admissions in engineering courses through lateral entry were released on Friday. The Higher Education Council Chairman Professor K Hemachandra Reddy and minister were present at the APECET results release function organized by JNTU Anantapur.

A total of 32,318 students appeared for AP ECET 2021 and the examination was conducted for a total of 13 branches. The computer-based test was conducted at 48 test centers across the state, including Hyderabad.