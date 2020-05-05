Are 10th And Inter Final Exams Cancelled???

Yes… Looking at the title many might get confused! Everything was going as planned and well until February but, all of a sudden the pandemic Coronavirus entered India and made it very difficult for the daily life of the common people.

From 21st March, Government of India has announced the 1st lockdown and made the people sit at home. From schools to malls, everything is closed. But the problem aroused with the final exams of 10th and Inter exams.

State Governments have announced the postponement of the exams and made the students wait until the next announcement. But the condition got worsened in the country with the increase in the positive cases. our government also implemented 2nd and 3rd lockdown as well.

Thus, the clarity of final exams was still pending… But now all of a sudden the Ministry of Human Resources Department has tweeted that 10th class exams are cancelled and they will be promoted to further classes… Have a look!

📢Attention class X students!

No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.



An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/x4QJAInvtT — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) May 5, 2020

According to this tweet, the webinar which is conducted on this issue, 10th class exams are cancelled except for North-East Delhi. This tweet also stated that an adequate time of 10 days will be given for the North-East Delhi students for the preparation.



This is great news as students will be relieved from a big tension… Although it is a tough decision, the Government gave more importance to lives and studies.

This news is creating a buzz on the internet and is applauded by many Twitterites.

We need to wait to get more clarification on this issue and wait for the official note of State Governments too.