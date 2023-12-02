CBSE to do away with division, distinction

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations, a senior official said on Friday. The board will continue the practice of awarding marks in each subject and it is for the higher education institution or employer concerned to calculate the aggregate, if required, the official said.



"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition. The decision to not announce the merit list was taken in 2020 during the Covid-19-induced lockdown when the results were being announced using the average of marks secured by students in the exams. However, the board decided against resuming the practice in post-pandemic years.