New Delhi: The whole concept of the issue pertaining to "How to make the transition to Boarding Schools easier" is cornered on the fulcrum of the inherent question "Why should I send my child to a boarding school". It is integral to involve the child and make him or her a part of the decision to pursue education at a boarding school. Children need to be explained that studying at a residential school is about imbibing a whole new holistic learning model that promises to be engaging and enriching in all areas of life. The young mind entering a whole new world away from his or her parents needs to understand why this experience is beneficial to overall growth.

The experience needs to be explained as a journey of self-discovery. One that would require them to adhere to a daily structured routine; learn to live and grow with students from different walks of life, collaborate with fellow housemates, and build life-long friendships! From networking to conflict resolution, every day at a boarding school is filled with opportunities to learn and imbibe valuable life skills that will hold these children steady even in the strongest storms.

While it's normal for children to feel scared, homesick, lonely, or unsure, parents can be reassured that the schools themselves will do everything they can to help the children through that transition.

Effective communication: Parents need to understand and appreciate that for new bonds to be formed, it is essential for them to step back initially to allow the child space and time to accept his new surrounding and build new friendships. Most reputed schools have certain policies with regard to the frequency of calls and interactions. These are made with the intent to help the child settle down faster in his new abode. Parents must respect these rules as it will also make the child more respectful of the school rules. Most schools allow once-a-week calls between parent and child. The first 48 hours after leaving the child for the first time at a boarding school are crucial and a no-call or text policy for those hours is essential to help the child settle down.