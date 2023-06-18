IIT JEE Advanced: Four students from Kota figure in Top 10

Jaipur: A total of four students taking coaching in Kota have made it to the Top 10 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, results of which were announced on Sunday by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

Among them, Raghav Goyal has secured All India Rank-4, Prabhav Khandelwal Rank-6, Malay Kedia Rank-8 and Nagireddy Balaji has secured All India Rank 9.

Raghav Goyal said, "I want to start a startup after doing B.Tech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai. Apart from this, I also want to explore Maths subject. My vision was clear from the beginning that I have to take admission in IIT Mumbai. I have passed class 10th with 99.4 per cent and class 12 with 97.4 per cent marks this year."

Raghav said, "There has been an atmosphere of education in the house since the beginning. My elder brother Pranav Goyal is also an IITian. He has been the All India Topper in 2018. I got inspired just by seeing him. He guided me a lot during my studies."

Raghav said that whenever he had to take a break from studies, he used to check Instagram for 10-15 minutes. "It is very important to have self control for limited use of social media. I play chess many times for recreation. There is a lot of interest in music, I had also taken music subject in class 11th and 12th," he added.

Further, the 6th ranker Prabhav Khandelwal credited success to his teachers and parents.

He said a strong examination preparation strategy and support from teachers, parents and fellow students helped him succeed.

He is from Bharatpur and his father is a banker. His mother is a housewife and stayed with him as he studied in Kota. Prabhav wants to enrol in Mumbai IIT and pursue Computer Science.