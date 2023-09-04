Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar prof Indranath Sengupta to be honoured with National Teachers' Award 2023

Gandhinagar : Prof Indranath Sengupta, a faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), is set to be honoured with the National Teachers' Award 2023 by the Ministry of Education.

The award will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, coinciding with National Teachers' Day, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.



Prof Sengupta, expert in Mathematics, has pursued his teaching philosophy, striving to make education accessible to a wide range of students both within and beyond the classroom. With over two decades of teaching experience, he has guided numerous students on their educational



paths, many of whom have since become esteemed faculty members in renowned institutions across India.

He succinctly expresses his approach as, "I teach students how to ask good questions," and he dedicates considerable time to addressing student queries and helping them overcome academic challenges.

Reflecting on the honor bestowed upon him, Prof Sengupta said, "I am profoundly honored. This prestigious award for faculty members in Higher Education Institutions will inspire more educators to embrace teaching alongside their research endeavours. Striking a balance between research and teaching is vital for nurturing the next generation of well-rounded academicians."

With 13 years of faculty service at Jadavpur University, he then embarked on teaching engagements in the United States and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Education and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Belur Math.

Joining IITGN in 2014, he now heads the Department of Mathematics at the institute.