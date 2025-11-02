Live
Intermediate public examinations set to scheduled from February 25
The Intermediate Public Examinations are scheduled to begin on February 25, with First Year examinations commencing on the same day, followed by Second Year assessments starting on February 26. The subject-specific examination timetable has already been published on the official Inter Board website. Written examinations will take place daily from 9 am to 12 pm.
Additionally, practical examinations will be conducted in two shifts from February 2 to 21, occurring from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. English practicals, which will be worth 20 marks, are slated for January 21 for First Year students and January 22 for Second Year students. Furthermore, an Environmental Examination is set to take place on January 24 for First Year pupils.
This year, approximately 9.50 lakh students will participate in the public examinations for both First and Second Year across the state. Fee payments for the examinations commenced on November 1, with a deadline of November 14 for payments without incurring a late fee. The Inter Board has stipulated a fee of Rs. 100 for the English practical examination.
Fees for students vary: First Year general course students are required to pay Rs. 630, while vocational students will pay Rs. 870. For Second Year students, arts students must pay Rs. 630, while science and vocational students each owe Rs. 870. An additional opportunity to pay fees will be available until December 15, but this will incur a late fee of Rs. 2,000.