Just In
LPU’s Team Reddix won the 8th International World Robotics Championship
70 teams from 55 countries participated in the competition
New Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU)’s team Reddix won at the prestigious International Championship, featuring participation from over 55 countries. A team from the Department of Student Research and Project won at the 8th Edition of the World Robotics Championship-TechnoXian. Showcasing exceptional talent in the robot hockey category, LPU teams competed with the 70 teams worldwide.
Organised by the International Federation of eSports, the All India Council for Robotics & Automation, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, this event stands as the world’s largest robotics championship series. Held in New Delhi, the competition attracted participants from diverse corners of the globe, including teams from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UAE, and more. Our team, comprising Mihir, Ravi, Nandish, Anish, Vishnu, Sumanth, Mohit, and Ashish Kumar Singh, showcased a deep passion for robotics.
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder Chancellor of LPU, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, expressed immense pride in Team Reddix's remarkable achievement. Securing 1st place among 55 countries stands as a monumental milestone for LPU, underscoring the team's unwavering dedication, ingenuity, and the university's commitment to nurturing future technocrats capable of making impactful contributions in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.