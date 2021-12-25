Osmania University extends deadline for submission of PhD thesis

Hyderabad: The Osmania University has decided to extend by a month the deadline for submission of doctoral thesis till January 31, 2022, for all scholars who had completed the stipulated time for undertaking research. This decision was taken on Friday by the standing committee of the Senate.

The committee factored the pandemic conditions that disrupted academic and research activities and the representations by the scholars. Further extension will not be granted after January 31 and admission will stand cancelled, said the varsity release.