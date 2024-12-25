SSC exam fee date extended

Guntur: The deadline for paying the fee for the SSC Public Examinations and for the online submis-sion of applications for Vocational Public and OSSC examinations, scheduled to take place in March 2025, has been extended from December 27 to January 10, 2025.

This extension is available with a fine of Rs 1,000 under the Tatkal Scheme. The Director of Government Examinations, K V Srinivasulu Reddy, issued these orders and encouraged can-didates preparing for the SSC Public Examinations to take advantage of the extension.

Headmasters and principals are instructed to remit the examination fees exclusively through the school login on the www.bse.ap.gov.in website.