  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

SSC exam fee date extended

SSC exam fee date extended
x
Highlights

Guntur: The deadline for paying the fee for the SSC Public Examinations and for the online submis-sion of applications for Vocational Public and OSSC...

Guntur: The deadline for paying the fee for the SSC Public Examinations and for the online submis-sion of applications for Vocational Public and OSSC examinations, scheduled to take place in March 2025, has been extended from December 27 to January 10, 2025.

This extension is available with a fine of Rs 1,000 under the Tatkal Scheme. The Director of Government Examinations, K V Srinivasulu Reddy, issued these orders and encouraged can-didates preparing for the SSC Public Examinations to take advantage of the extension.

Headmasters and principals are instructed to remit the examination fees exclusively through the school login on the www.bse.ap.gov.in website.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick