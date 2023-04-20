Telangana Government scraps 25% inter weightage for EAMCET

Telangana government has scrapped the intermediate 25 per cent weightage for the EAMCET exam. In that regard, State high Education department issued a GO No.18 on Wednesday by amending GO No 73 issued in 2011.



Candidates who secured qualifying marks in EAMCET and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed should be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of the marks secured in EAMCET only.

During the last couple of years, the government had relaxed this norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it has been completely eliminated, said senior officer.

The Agriculture and Medical test of the EAMCET 2023 will be held on May 10 and 11 and the engineering test on May 12, 13 and 14. Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions that is from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.