The Need for Skills Development is more than ever in 2020

The population bomb is exploding and the costs of coping up with the living standards are becoming too high. The rise in our living standards and our social media influencers are making things difficult for the hand-to-mouth income level individuals.

The odd jobs are running out with robots taking over the responsibility of doing repetitive tasks. Tech giants Facebook and Google require degrees no more to provide you the employment. They just want an individual to have some skill and is able to manage certain levels of stress.

The evolution of Artificial Intelligence will soon disrupt the major industries of the world. Google has already rolled out the testing period of an Artificial Intelligence Software where a bot will be able to speak and interact with customers almost like human beings. Outbound call center jobs are already replaced by machines making automated calls.

The machines are able to perform tasks in a much quicker time and without any strings attached like traditional employees. The margin of human errors is reduced to a minimum with the use of Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Local manufacturing and assembly line jobs are also vanishing with technology taking over the business owner's preferences.

What's wrong with the Approach?

The matter of concern is that people remain unaware of the gravity of the situation in their student life. Traditional degrees are not much effective in getting you a decent job. Individuals who have done specialized courses and possess certain skill level are welcomed with open arms.

The masses are complaining that already they are unable to meet the costs of universities, how they are going to afford these expensive costs of skills training courses. It is unfortunate that the cost of US Student loans has surged to an average of $30000 and this causes serious concern to one's personal economy.

Instead of teaching the students how to make real money out there, the system doesn't provide training on how to become an entrepreneur. For instance, they can be trained on how stockbrokers work and provide useful insights for trading. The mechanisms for investing in shares, their buying, and selling ought to understand for each of us to have an investment portfolio.

The world has become a global village and fierce competition exists between the companies. The survival of the fittest is a recent phenomenon and students now need to cope with this as soon as possible. It is just not about earning degrees, you got to master some skills in order to play a positive role in the economy.

The skills will give the confidence to lay the foundation of the years to come. There are tens of skills and industries that are evolving and the need for skilled personals is more than ever. It is just that the scope of jobs has changed, the employment opportunities still remain there.

Also, if you don't land on a job, with the skill in hand you can become part of a Freelance Economy. While holding traditional jobs also, Freelancing gives you the opportunity to generate extra income for yourself. You need to find ways to help out people and businesses. While doing that, you will be able to learn a living. Once you've built a personal brand for yourself on the basis of skill, endless opportunities await you.