Top 5 strategies schools use to ese result-day anxiety for students

With board exam results just around the corner, it’s natural for students to feel overwhelmed. The stress of meeting expectations—be it their own, parents’, or peers’—can trigger anxiety, self-doubt, and fear. According to a 2023 report by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), nearly 74% of school students aged 13–18 reported experiencing heightened anxiety around exams and results, with over 40% citing fear of parental disappointment as the leading trigger. In response to growing concerns around result-day stress, the schools and educators are adopting empathetic strategies to ensure students feel supported, calm, and confident.

Schools and teachers play a crucial role in offering emotional support, guidance, and perspective during this time.

1. Conversations Around Feelings and Failure

Encourage open discussions in class or through special sessions where students can express their fears and expectations. Create a safe, non-judgmental space where failure isn’t taboo but a part of the learning journey. Teachers sharing their own stories of setbacks and how they bounced back can also normalize struggles and reduce stigma.

2. Involve School Counsellors Early

Proactively engage school counsellors to conduct group or one-on-one sessions before and after results are declared. They can equip students with practical techniques to manage stress—such as journaling, breathing exercises, or simply identifying negative thought patterns. Counsellors can also support parents on how to be emotionally available and non-reactive during this phase.

3. Prioritizing Growth Over Grades

By celebrating every child’s journey and not judging them with their examination report card, we can encourage them. This approach will help them to understand that focussing on learning skills and personal development is more important than mugging-up the concepts. The education industry is shifting from a performance-driven model to a growth-mindset framework and encouraging students through this technique. Schools are pro-actively training educators to assess students on competencies, habits of mind, and progress.

4. Empowering Parents

Parents play a pivotal role in shaping children’s lives. By making them aware about student’s emotional intelligence and mental well-being, the schools are implementing parent engagement strategies including workshops, webinars, and communication toolkits. These initiatives help families offer encouragement, reduce performance pressure, and create a supportive environment at home during critical academic milestones.

5. Building Positive Environments on Result Day

Forward-thinking schools are transforming result day into a positive, student-centred experience. From relaxation corners and mindfulness activities to teacher check-ins and quiet reflection spaces, schools are designing result-day protocols that prioritize empathy, care, and reassurance over scrutiny or judgment.

(By Delhi Public School (Nashik, Varanasi, Lava Nagpur, Hinjawadi - Pune)