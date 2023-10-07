TSPSC releases Group 4 final key, results likely in the month end

The TSPSC released Group 4 Final Key on Friday and embedded the OMR sheets of the candidates on its official website. The officials removed seven questions in Paper 1 and changed the option to eight more questions while in Paper 2, three questions were deleted and five questions were changed in option.



The notification for filling 8,039 posts in Group 4 category was given on December 1 with a maximum of 9,51,205 applications were registered for this exam and 7,63,835 candidates appeared for Paper-1 and 7,61,026 candidates appeared for Paper-2 exam held on July 1. The commission released the preliminary key on August 28 and received objections from August 30 to September 4. The final key has recently been revealed.



The Group-4 results are likely to be released this month itself and the candidates are advised to visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in for more details.