Stagnant politics, fresh chaos – Opposition’s I-Day gift to the nation

The Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc’s “Vote Chori” storm is political theatre, masking fear of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that could expose fake voters, including illegal migrants. Their obstruction in Parliament, petty vendettas, intolerance to dissent, and hollow cries of “Save Democracy” reveal a deeper aim — to pre-empt electoral defeat. While ignoring vital debates on defence, GST reforms, and governance, they chase headlines with stunts like exploiting Minta Devi without consent. The Election Commission must ignore such noise, conduct a transparent nationwide SIR, and protect electoral integrity. True democracy needs facts, not theatrics — and the voters, not politicians, will have the final say.

One may like or dislike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there are lessons to learn from him. Ignore those unwilling to change. Give no quarter to peddlers of false narratives. And do not dignify Congress and the Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc’s “Vote Chori” drama — a spectacle more about theatrics than truth — with endless rebuttals. Their posturing on electoral integrity rings hollow, given the glaring irregularities during their own 54 years in power.

Modi chooses to counter the Opposition from appropriate platforms, connecting directly with people rather than indulging in endless “Tu Tu Mein Mein.” By contrast, the Opposition shamelessly held Parliament hostage for 19 days, recycling the same accusations, staging protests inside and outside, refusing debates — and then claiming democracy is under threat. This isn’t about saving democracy. It’s about saving political careers.

The Opposition refuses to shed its stale, failed narrative — the same approach that buried the Left — and treats Parliament as enemy territory. This obstructionism is itself becoming a threat to democracy.

Consider the GST reforms bill, which could be a genuine Diwali gift to the citizens. Or the Sudarshan Chakra defence system — a multi-layered shield using advanced technology to protect strategic sites. These are serious matters worthy of debate. Instead, the Opposition fixates on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, fearing it will expose bogus voters — particularly ahead of the Bihar elections.

On Agni veers too, their politics is petty. Agni veers played a vital role in Operation Sindoor. Yet Rahul Gandhi declared in Parliament, “We will do away with Agni veers.” Which means we will allow the enemy to get strengthened. His stance echoes Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s destructive vendetta politics in Andhra Pradesh — undoing the good solely to spite political rivals.

The Leader of Opposition in utter disregard for parliamentary practices prefers addressing fellow Opposition MPs as if at a CWC meeting, instead of addressing the Chair.

True leaders refine policies for better results. But here are politicians who dismantle useful schemes, grant the government a free run, and then claim credit for “exposing” it.

Their hypocrisy is breathtaking. They allege their freedom of speech is curtailed but will not tolerate dissent within their own ranks. Rahul forced Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to sack minister K N Rajanna for pointing out that the voter rolls Rahul questioned were prepared when Congress was in power and questioning bluntly, “Why was everyone silent back then.” This exposed the hollowness of Rahul who alleged that over a lakh bogus voters existed in Mahadevpura, which cost the Congress the seat while the fact is that it has been a traditional BJP stronghold.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav showed similar intolerance by expelling MLA Pooja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath’s role in bringing mafia don Atiq Ahmed to justice for murdering her husband on the ninth day of her marriage. Unable to admit the real reason for fear of losing minority votes, Akhilesh cited a year-old whip violation.

Pal’s words were clear: “I am a victim first… All people in Prayagraj disturbed by Atiq Ahmed have been given justice by the CM. I stand by my statement.” I have been saying this from day 1, even when I was in the party. I have been expelled only today, she added.

She said perhaps her party could not hear the women in Prayagraj who were even more worried than her. “But I am their voice, I have been elected as an MLA and sent to the Assembly. I am the voice of mothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones.

The INDIA bloc’s pettiness extends to objecting to the Operation Sindhoor logo on Independence Day invitations, and to three lady officers — Colonel Sophia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee — appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati. It may be a commercial show, but it violates no military ethics. These officers will inspire young Indians, especially women, just as doctors used the platform during Covid-19.

For Congress, Independence Day seems to be about celebrating itself — as if only it delivered freedom. While Congress played a central and indispensable role in India’s fight for independence, many groups and individuals contributed to the freedom struggle.

Another example of lack of strategy is Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to authenticate the so-called “atom bomb” voter list document is telling. His excuse — that he needn’t sign because he has already taken an MP’s oath — is laughable. Rule 389 of the Lok Sabha’s Rules of Procedure is clear: when a member quotes a document, the Speaker can demand authentication. An oath is no licence to bypass verification — just as a court wouldn’t accept “I took an oath once” instead of a signed affidavit.

The Opposition fears the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it fears that they will lose the votes of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and the like.

Fake voter entries and deletion of genuine ones are not new. The Election Commission of India (ECI) must seize this golden opportunity to rise above the political noise and conduct a transparent nationwide SIR. The process should be free from distractions, as political cry-babies will always cry, but voters deserve accuracy and integrity in the rolls that decide their future.

But the opposition believes only in theaatrics. On August 12, they paraded in T-shirts reading “Minta Devi 124 Not Out.” But Minta Devi herself spoiled the show, saying her voter details were already being corrected, and objecting to her photo being used without consent. This was political self-sabotage at its finest.

Will they apologise? Unlikely. For Rahul, removing stray dogs from streets is “inhuman” — but exploiting a poor woman for political gain is acceptable.

Now the INDIA bloc plans a nationwide “Vote Chori” agitation and signature campaign, even demanding Lok Sabha’s dissolution. Yet will they explain why Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared on voter rolls in 1980 when she was still an Italian citizen?

Most damning, in the past 12 days, not one booth-level or block-level agent from these parties has filed a complaint with the ECI about bogus voting. They’ve found nothing wrong in practice — yet they howl in public.

This is no longer petty politics; it’s a deliberate attempt to undermine faith in India’s elections so that when defeat comes — as it has repeatedly over the past decade — they can cry foul at the referee.

From “Chowkidar Chor Hai” to “Vote Chori,” Rahul Gandhi’s playbook is the same: make a headline-grabbing allegation, milk it in the media, avoid proof, and quietly drop it when facts fail to fit. In the process, they corrode the very institutions they claim to defend.

The ECI must now move fast: clean the rolls, strengthen verification, ensure absolute transparency — and refuse to be distracted by political drama. This is about protecting democracy, not from imaginary “vote thieves” but from those who cry “Save Democracy” while undermining it.

And perhaps the INDIA bloc’s real panic is simpler: they can already see defeat looming in Bihar. The voters, as always, will deliver the final verdict.

