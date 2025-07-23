LS, RS adjourned amid Oppn protests

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid protests by INDIA bloc members who raised slogans and waved placards against the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar and calling for a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Both houses will meet at 11 AM on Wednesday, the third day of monsoon session of Parliament. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for what he called double-standards.

“They (Opposition) are demanding discussion, and we are ready for it. Then why are they not allowing the House to function?” the minister said.

"This double-standards is wrong. If you want discussion, then do not create ruckus. The government has said that we are ready for discussion. You are wasting public money," he said, speaking between the Opposition protest on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The Opposition on Tuesday forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha by raising slogans and waving placards against the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar and calling for a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition members trooped to the Well of the Lok Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, demanding a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

When the House re-convened at 12 noon, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, urged the floor leaders of the opposition parties to ask their members to return to their seats and allow the House to function.

"The government is ready to discuss any issue which the Speaker allows as per the rules. I appeal to you to go back to your seats," said Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Pal also urged Opposition members not to show placards and instead give in writing their demands at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committee.

As ruckus continued, Pal adjourned proceedings till 2 PM. The House was later adjourned for the day as the protests continued.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha too. Earlier, when Lok Sabha House met at 11 am, Opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, demanding discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards lowered the dignity of the House. He later adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The House could not function on the first day of the session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor.