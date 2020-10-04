Waiting for the ‘helicopter shot’

Two Bollywood movies of yesteryears, you never get bored watching. The first is, "3 idiots" and the second one is "M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story." There exists always a strange excitement in watching them as the story unfolds like petals of a flower. Every alternate day the movies are found on popular channels, watching these movies from any point in its graph is worth enjoying.



Recently,"M.S.Dhoni: The untold story" was on screen, but this time, somehow I could not hold on to the screen, didn't feel like watching. Every time watching the movie, I used to recollect the "Mahi moments" but somehow mind could not see what it wanted to witness. I switched off the T.V and opened YouTube, searched M.S.Dhoni, and all his charisma, starting from his maiden run out till the "1-inch" run out of the semi-final against New Zealand followed by the advertisements Mahi has endorsed. Oh! a bit of solace to my heart…

Even though you have everything around, sometimes you feel empty, which can only be filled up by special people called friends, I called up a few and planned for a video conferencing the same evening. It is ineffable joy speaking to your high -school buddies, you forget time, space, language everything. The advertisement says it right " Baat karne se baat banti hai."

Celebrities are the uncommonly common people, their lives are different. The unbridled path that they come across is their au courant. But the hoi polloi think of them as mythological characters, they consider their on-screen presence as the reality. The emotional and social quotient of a celebrity is best known to them.

Time has come to believe that – film stars too are ordinary people like us, they too have a simple heart and go through the mundane chores, they too have pain but the difficult part is, he/she can't come to the public to share their innermost feeling, because the mass doesn't exist to give a shoulder but just to click a selfie with them to post in different social media platforms.

" Mahi mar raha hai…" must happen again, he must come with his thappad shots, crazy run-outs, and magnificent gait to distinguish between 'Reel and Real' for the Indian cricket fans.