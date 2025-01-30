AI & data science enrollment surges: Study highlights

College Vidya has conducted a study analysing the growth and trends in AI and Data Science course enrollments in recent years. The findings highlight the increasing demand for these technical programmes, fueled by evolving industry requirements and growing professional aspirations.

The study reveals a consistent quarter-over-quarter enrollment surge, with AI and Data Science courses witnessing an average 25-30% increase. Programmes such as the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA)—both offering specialisations in AI and Data Science—continue to attract a growing number of learners.

Notably, the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a specialisation in Generative AI recorded an unprecedented 30% growth in 2024, reflecting the increasing interest in cutting-edge technologies.

Among the most sought-after specialisations in BCA and MCA programmes are: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science & Data Analytics, Cloud Computing. Similarly, Cybersecurity has emerged as a preferred field for those seeking advanced technical expertise.

The DBA programme’s focus on Generative AI has particularly drawn the attention of professionals aiming for leadership roles in the tech industry.

The study highlights evolving enrollment patterns: Online MCA programs are especially popular among working professionals with 1-2 years of experience looking to upskill. Online DBA programmes attract seasoned professionals with 5-6 years of experience, particularly those aspiring to leadership roles like CTO. Online BCA programmes are now being chosen by students with prior graduation degrees who are eager to enter the tech sector. Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya, emphasised the impact of these trends, stating: “The rising demand for AI and Data Science courses clearly demonstrates how education is evolving to meet the needs of a digital-first economy. Learners today are focused on acquiring skills that not only enhance their careers but also contribute to technological and industrial advancements.”