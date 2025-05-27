CUET 2025: Study smart, avoid common pitfalls

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a key gateway to top central and other prestigious universities in India. While subject knowledge is essential, success in CUET depends on strategic preparation and avoiding common mistakes. With its vast syllabus and high stakes, the exam can overwhelm even diligent students. However, studying smart, through disciplined planning and awareness of frequent pitfalls, can make a significant difference, turning a good score into a great one and improving the chances of securing a dream college seat.

Here are some common blunders or pitfalls to avoid while preparing for CUET:

Neglecting NCERT textbooks: A foundational mistake

Overlooking NCERT textbooks in favor of bulky, advanced reference materials is one of the most repeated errors among aspirants. NCERTs remain the cornerstone of CUET preparation, especially for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Political Science, while the latter may seem more comprehensive. Often the source of direct questions in the exam, these books match the CUET syllabus closely. Therefore, mastering the concepts, diagrams, and examples in the NCERTs should be the first step in every candidate’s preparation plan, before moving to external resources.

Delaying or skipping mock tests and past papers

Putting off mock tests until the entire syllabus is “completed” is another major misstep – a point that, realistically, may never feel fully achieved. It is important to understand that mock tests are not just a final-stage tool; they are integral from the early phases of preparation. Mock tests done under strict timed conditions help students build exam endurance while also acclimatising them towards the format and pressure of examinations. In addition, working on the previous years’ question papers helps with coursework by unveiling critical topics. Equally important is tracking improvements, identifying weak areas, and analyzing the mistakes made in the tests.

Mismanaging time during the exam

Even well-prepared students can falter on exam day due to poor time management. CUET is a time-bound test, and lingering too long on tough questions can rob students of marks in easier sections. A strategic approach is crucial—begin with questions that seem straightforward, flag the tougher ones for review, and circle back once the easier ones are secured. Developing this instinct requires practice with sectional tests and setting internal time limits during preparation.

Underestimating the general test and language section

Some students focus solely on their domain-specific subjects and neglect the General Test and Language portions—often to their detriment. These sections are not only scoring opportunities but can also serve as tiebreakers in competitive admissions. The General Test covers logical reasoning, numerical ability, and current affairs—skills that improve only with consistent practice. Similarly, the Language Section requires proficiency in reading comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary. Daily reading, vocabulary-building apps, and timed practice can significantly enhance performance here.

Risky guesswork and the pitfalls of negative marking

CUET’s multiple-choice format can tempt students to make blind guesses, especially when time is running out. However, the penalty for incorrect answers means that random guessing can backfire. A smarter tactic is to use the process of elimination—narrowing down options before making an educated guess. If no logical conclusion can be drawn, it’s wiser to skip the question altogether than risk losing marks.

Starting new topics too late

In the final days leading up to the exam, many students enter panic mode and try to cram new or untouched topics. This often results in more confusion than clarity. The last phase should be reserved for revision—solidifying knowledge already gained, rather than expanding the scope. Summarized notes, formula sheets, flashcards, and quick recaps help reinforce memory and boost confidence. Focus on high-weightage areas and previously tested concepts rather than spreading oneself too thin.

Neglecting mental and physical well-being

Academic stress can affect the physical and mental well-being of students, particularly as the examination day approaches. Burnout, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and physical inactivity are frequent byproducts of cramming. However, a fatigued or stressed-out brain is much less productive than one that is well-rested. Incorporating frequent breaks, mild physical exercise, deep breathing, and sufficient sleep can improve concentration and memory. A nutritious diet and proper hydration also facilitate optimal performance.

Conclusion: From mistakes to mastery

Though CUET might be a tough test, it certainly isn’t insurmountable. The secret is serious, concentrated preparation—and, just as crucially, avoiding pitfalls that can spoil performance. Staying away from distractions, keeping up with mock tests regularly, budgeting time effectively, and not neglecting one’s health all go toward a more well-rounded and productive study plan.

(The author is UG Product Head, Career Launcher)