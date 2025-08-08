EFLU hosts international conference on reframing research methodologies for tribal communities

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, launched a three-day international conference on Thursday titled “Indigenous/Tribal Communities – Reframing Research Methodologies”, bringing together academics, researchers, and tribal leaders to examine Indigenous Knowledge Systems and challenge conventional research paradigms.

Inaugurating the event, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised EFLU for addressing a topic of deep national importance. He urged institutions and scholars to move beyond colonial academic frameworks and give due recognition to indigenous knowledge as foundational, not supplementary. “Let us not merely learn about indigenous communities, but learn from them,” the Governor said, adding that tribal cultures must not be assessed through Western academic lenses.

Quoting Nobel Laureate Rigoberta Menchú, he asserted, “We are not myths of the past… We are people and we want to be respected,” and highlighted the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in honouring the legacy of tribal leaders like Birsa Munda and the community’s contribution to India’s environmental and cultural heritage.

EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju reiterated the academic importance of indigenous worldviews, calling for greater inclusion of tribal perspectives within mainstream research. He outlined EFLU’s initiatives in national capacity-building, particularly in language and skill development.

The conference, organised by the Department of Indian and World Literatures, features speakers such as Prof. Y. L. Srinivas (Vice Chancellor, Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University), Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera (Guest of Honour), and Prof. Amareswar Galla (Keynote Speaker), along with university leadership and faculty.

Conference sessions explore themes such as oral traditions, ecological wisdom, language preservation, participatory research, and decolonial humanities. The event also includes presentations by filmmakers and storytellers who showcase alternative, creative modes of knowledge that challenge dominant academic perspectives. The inaugural programme was hosted by Dr. K. Lavanya, who also delivered the vote of thanks.