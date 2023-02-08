Event held on building entrepreneurial ecosystem in universities

Hyderabad: ASPIRE-University of Hyderabad (UoH) with support from the Institution of Eminence (IoE) and DST-UoH-TEC organised a two-day event "Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Universities- Opportunities and Challenges". The event was inaugurated by Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor. Eminent speakers from academia and industry delivered informative talks and participated in the exciting panel discussions.

Prof. B J Rao in his welcome address said, "I am happy that this conference is happening at the university. NEP 2020 aligns well with Innovation. Innovation happens outside the classroom, Knowledge and content are available for all of us and connecting the dots is nothing but Innovation."

In the inaugural address Prof T Ramasami, former Secretary of Department of Science & Technology (DST), emphasized the importance of inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship in young minds and encouraging free thinking. He narrated the evolution of start-up culture in higher educational institutions and their contributions to the development of technologies.

Prof S Chandrasekahr, Secretary DST, GoI mentioned the importance of building indigenous technologies for manufacturing key starting materials especially in the pharma sector. Prof D Balasubramanian, Distinguished Scientist associated with L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) gave an overview of the growth of Biotech industry in India and how our Indian Biotech industry caters to the national and global needs. Other experts from industry and academia; Dr Rajamannar, Dr Anand Govinduluri and Prof G.D. Yadav shared their experiences in their respective fields and the need of nurturing start-ups at higher educational institutions and current global scenarios. Eminent industry experts and successful entrepreneurs shared their experiences panel discussion on "Knowledge Economy– Role of Academics in nurturing innovative entrepreneurs".