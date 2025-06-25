How young professionals are redefining learning around full-time jobs

A new survey by Zell Education captures a rising trend among young Indian professionals—the “weekend hustle.” The study, based on responses from over 20,000 students, high lights how individuals are increasingly managing full-time jobs while dedicating weekends and evenings to skill development. On average, working learners spend up to 40 hours a week on upskilling—essentially taking on a second, part-time workload.

Despite the intensity, the survey shows a 75% course completion rate. The mid-way point of the course tends to be the most vulnerable to dropouts, but mentorship is proving to be a game-changer in re-engaging learners. One-on-one guidance is significantly more effective than generic reminders or automated prompts.

Post-certification outcomes also speak for themselves. Many learners reported tangible benefits including promotions, job switches, and salary hikes. These results underline the clear career impact of upskilling, even when pursued under the pressures of full-time work.

As Pratham Barot, Co-founder and CEO of Zell Education, puts it: “This data points to a larger behavioural shift. The fact that so many professionals are willing to sacrifice weekends to stay relevant in their field shows not just the urgency to upskill, but the workforce’s evolving mindset.”