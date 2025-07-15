Offline, interactive, inclusive; Student builds app to reimagine history learning

A student-developed app turns school heritage trips into immersive, clue-based adventures — no internet required

Ina unique intersection of technology, history, and social inclusion, a Delhi student has developed an app that turns a visit to the Red Fort into an interactive treasure hunt — all without using the internet. Seventeen-year-old Priyang Dalmia, a Class 12 student at The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, has designed Hidden Gems, a gamified offline mobile app that guides students through India’s iconic Red Fort using clues, trivia, and historical storytelling. The app is supported by youth guides trained through the Salaam Baalak Trust — many of whom bring lived experience of street life into their roles as heritage ushers.

The app was developed in collaboration with the Sabhyata Foundation, which supports heritage preservation at the Red Fort. School visits to historical sites often face the challenge of disengaged students. Dalmia’s idea emerged from his own experience during school trips.

“When I visited monuments as a younger student, I noticed how easy it was for us to get distracted or bored,” Dalmia said in an interview. “It made me wonder — what if we could make the experience feel more like a game than a lecture?”

Hidden gems: How it works

Hidden Gems operates entirely offline, a necessary feature given the limited connectivity inside the Red Fort. The app guides participants through a pre-planned route within the fort, delivering clues and tasks at key points. These include puzzle-solving, trivia, and prompts from the guides — all aimed at deepening students’ understanding of the monument.

What makes the model unique is its collaboration with Salaam Baalak Trust. Youth from the trust are trained as on-site guides, offering both historical information and personal narratives.

“We created scripts and conducted training to ensure the guides could confidently deliver an educational and engaging experience,” Dalmia said. “I also wanted to open up employment opportunities for young people who are passionate about culture but don’t always have access to formal heritage jobs.”

Development and challenges

Developing a completely offline app brought technical hurdles. One of the biggest challenges was ensuring a seamless user experience without real-time data syncing or connectivity.

“We had to strip down non-essential features and focus on what truly mattered: smooth navigation, engaging content, and intuitive interaction,” Dalmia explained. “Balancing app development with schoolwork was also difficult, especially when unplanned delays pushed our pilot launch.”

Pilot feedback from the red fort

The pilot program, currently running at the Red Fort, has drawn positive feedback from both students and educators.

“The visit to the Red Fort was way more exciting than I expected,” said a student who participated. “I’ve read about it in textbooks, but the stories and clues helped me understand why it matters. It made me feel proud of our history.”

Teachers noted the value of combining physical activity with academic learning, as students were encouraged to work in groups, explore the space, and think critically to solve clues.

Suggestions from users included adding more interactive elements and expanding the program to include more monuments. These insights are being used to improve future versions of the app.

What’s next for hidden gems?

Dalmia envisions expanding Hidden Gems to other sites in Delhi such as Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Future plans include launching an online version of the app for broader accessibility and integrating features like augmented historical recreations or short interactive reels.

“My goal is to integrate this kind of experience into school curriculums and eventually present it to the Ministry of Education,” Dalmia said. “History should be relatable, not just something you memorize for exams.”

As Hidden Gems grows, it reflects a broader shift in how education and heritage can intersect — not just through technology, but through inclusive, student-driven innovation.