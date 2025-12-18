Public lecture on rethinking opportunity on Dec 19

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University will host a public lecture titled “Many Ladders, Many Futures: Rethinking Opportunity in a Changing World” by noted public policy scholar Anirudh Krishna, the Edgar T. Thompson Professor of Public Policy and Political Science at Duke University. The lecture will be held on December 19, 2025, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

The lecture focuses on the idea that opportunity is not merely an abstract concept but is shaped by structured pathways—described as “ladders”—that determine which futures are realistically accessible to young people. Professor Krishna argues that for many individuals, these ladders are either too limited or too weak, preventing them from fully realising their potential. As a result, societies risk stagnation when large sections of the population operate far below their capabilities.

Drawing on more than a decade of global research, the lecture examines how the gap between human capacity and available opportunity can be bridged.

It highlights examples of countries that have successfully created strong ladders of opportunity while maintaining high standards of excellence. The discussion challenges conventional development models and emphasises the need to expand real, practical opportunities rather than relying on narrow or unequal systems of advancement.

The lecture also explores how social mobility can be strengthened through inclusive policies and institutional reforms that allow talent to flourish across economic and social boundaries. By rethinking how opportunity is structured and distributed, Professor Krishna underscores the possibility of building societies where progress is shared more widely.

The event is open to the public and is expected to attract students, researchers, policymakers, and citizens interested in development, inequality, and the future of opportunity.