Scientist finds non-invasive method of cancer detection

Dr Samrendra Kumar Singh, assistant professor, School of Biotechnology in the Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has found a non-invasive method to diagnose cervical cancer in patients.

His findings have been published in the 'Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics (JCRT)'. The study finds a cost-effective and specific method for early detection, treatment monitoring, the status of residual disease and distant tumour metastasis in cervical cancer patients. The study was undertaken in collaboration with the department of Radiotherapy and Radiation Medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU.

He said that the sensitivity and specificity of this method and short half-life of ccfDNA makes this method reliable and potent as an affordable and real-time biomarker for detecting tumour burden in cervical carcinoma patients. The study has also shown a way to follow up prognostic outcomes of medication/surgery by using blood samples from cancer patients.