Shifting technology trends for future accelerated learning

Incorporating technology into teaching becomes vital as it teaches students basic technological skills, preparing them for future professional space. Artificial intelligence is currently the most rapidly evolving technical improvement to enhance academic education for students in the future. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, schools globally and in India got compelled to turn to online pedagogy.



However, as more individuals experiment with virtual classrooms, they concede that they are also the future of education. According to recent research by the School of Education, 75% of instructors predict that digital content learning would eventually supplant textbook learning. In addition, certain technological wonders are currently on-trend to entice students to use technology-driven practices. Artificial intelligence (AI), Learning Management Systems (LMS), Augmented and Virtual Reality, Gamification, and Blockchain are just a few examples.

Students today have access to rich data and learning materials, and teachers are increasingly serving as learning facilitators. As a result, education has got tailored to the needs of the students. For example, teachers develop online lessons to address specific learning gaps and increase understanding of certain topics requiring more intensive learning intervention. Today, students are more inclined towards implementing and improvising their learning techniques. Given the emerging technology trends, there is a variety of products and software solutions to enhance the growth of students.

Furthermore, Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies are getting implemented to improve learning outcomes through simulation, 3D images, and enhanced audio-visual effects.

Cloud-based Education

In 2020 Cloud-based education became the norm rather than the exception. This change implemented outcomes of visual assessment to improve aggregation of student metrics more effective data sharing. In certain districts, seamless peer-to-peer and school-to-school collaboration is beginning to emerge.