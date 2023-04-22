University of Hyderabad signs MoU with RGUKT

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a MoU with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar on Friday. Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar signed the MoU on behalf of UoH and Prof P Satish Kumar, Director, RGUKT on behalf of RGUKT in the presence of Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH; Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chancellor i/C, RGUKT; Prof. N Siva Kumar, Chairman, MoU Committee at UoH and other academicians from both the universities.

The main objectives of the MoU are to provide guidance for preparation of consolidated programmes in the sphere of Higher Education at RGUKT, Basar and to evolve perspective plans for Internationalisation of Higher Education in the State and promote betterment of technical education in RGUKT. Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad (UoH) said, "Under the New Education Policy, the institutions must synergise their efforts and UoH will definitely share its expertise to help RGUKT in developing their academic areas." "Let us work together effectively and make this collaboration successful", he added.

Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chancellor in-charge, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)- Basar said, "RUGKT is collaborating with leading institutions and we are happy to partner with one of the leading institutions and an Institution of Eminence (IoE), the University of Hyderabad. This collaboration will help us to make it to the League of Excellence."

Prof. Chetan Srivastava, School of Management Studies, UoH will serve as Coordinator from UoH side and Dr. Deva Raju, Coordinator, External Funding and Linkages will serve as Coordinator for RGUKT-Basar. The signing ceremony was attended by the Deans of the Schools, faculty from both the institutions, officers, etc.