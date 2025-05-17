50th Sikkim Formation Day celebrated

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer has participated as chief guest at the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim State formation day held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Friday, as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor has said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of formation of Sikkim state, which is well-known for its biodiversity, alpine and sub-tropical climates, surrounded by the Himalayas.

The Governor said Sikkim is the cleanest and first fully organic farming State in India, and home to Kanchenjunga, India’s largest mountain and the world’s third-highest peak. He said Sikkim is a unique blend of different religions, customs and traditions of different communities and has many tourist attractions and natural wonders.

As Indians, we take pride in our country’s rich cultural history, heritage, and diversity and the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among the people and promotes mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People,’ said the Governor.

Earlier, the programme commenced with speeches by Dr Pema Choden Bhutia, A Sandhya, followed by patriotic song by B Vidya Sagar, flute performance by S Madhav and Sikkim folk dance performance by students.

Secretary to Governor Dr M Hari Jawaharlal the officers and the staff members of Raj Bhavan, students of Sikkim studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada participated in the programme.