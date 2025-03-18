Today's Horoscope for March 18, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dear Aries-ians, today enthusiasm and determination become a driving force to lead the way towards success. Planetary positions of Mars and Jupiter are auspicious and make it an ideal time to execute long pending plans. Financially, you enjoy stability and unlock a new source of income.

Lucky Number: Beige, Lucky Color: 5













Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get ready for a day of divine destiny! As the stars align in your favor, new opportunities will knock on the door. With hardwork and dedication, your career will soar to new heights, but remember, with great power comes great responsibility - so be careful and vigilant in money matters and financial deals.

Lucky Number: Yellow, Lucky Color: 4

















Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dear Geminis, the universe wants you to emerge as Victorious. Your efforts will be recognized, and your enemies will become friends. But don't let your guard down - stay vigilant and distinguish between genuine relationships and fake ones.

Lucky Number: Green, Lucky Color: 6













Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dear Cancer-ians, the stars and the cosmic energy confuse you by throwing a challenging day at work and drawing unexpected financial profits. Focus is the most important ingredient to success in whatever you do , otherwise even the stars won’t save you. Be focused.

Lucky Number: Cream, Lucky Color: 7

















Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos, Opportunities are waiting for you, simply push your limits, and open up the world full of opportunities for you. However, without hard work and true efforts, things may not fall in your favor. Academically, Leos perform well and get good news from foreign sources. Enjoy the contentment you feel.

Lucky Number: Pink, Lucky Color: 7

















Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos, stars are favoring you. Wait and watch the celestial magic happen. Fortune and prosperity is your destiny today. Money is always the biggest motivation and today is your day to fill your bank account. Use the family strength and support to cherish the success in business.

Lucky Number: Sky blue, Lucky Color: 5

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lovely Libras, today's cards are showing political victory, so, this is for all the Libra ruled Politicians, who wanted to be a leader. Victory is assured be it political life or love life. Love affairs or marriage relationships grow with love and care by partners.

Lucky Number: Orange, Lucky Color: 8













Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Beware Scorpions, Beware of enemies - external and inner enemies. External enemies sabotage hard work and efforts to hinder your success while inner enemies - overwhelming emotions, may fall you in unnecessary conflicts. Keep your senses active and trust your instincts.

Lucky Number: Orange, Lucky Color: 1













Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, notice the surge in business fortune, plus, expect a windfall of good news. Live social life at fullest, full of fun, friends, and fantastic thrills. Partnership businesses observe certain issues which can be resolved and business continue to thrive upwards.

Lucky Number: Pink, Lucky Color: 6

















Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be a little cautious Capricorns, cosmos are sending warning signs of potential pitfalls. Enemies disguised as friends and relatives sabotage your success. Health may also cause trouble, take care of health and make a list of some stress relievers, it helps.

Lucky Number: Cream, Lucky Color: 1

















Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Amazing Aquarius, be mindful of workload. Do not stress yourself too much that eventually disbenefits you. Plan, and do accordingly. Manage time well and take breaks when feeling tired overpower you. Share problems with friends or family.

Lucky Number: Beige, Lucky Color: 4

















Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Promising Pisces, count the blessings showered by the Universe. Stars are sure, you get some expensive and precious gifts, from loved ones. All your endeavours taste the success but watch it that overconfidence is dangerous and injurious to success.

Lucky Number: Sky blue, Lucky Color: 5