5 new Omicron cases detected, a total of 19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Five fresh Omicron cases have been detected in Karnataka taking the total number of cases of the new variant to 19 in the state, health minister K Sudhakar confirmed on Monday. This shows increasing threat, as the cases are adding in the state. The development comes a day after six cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the state.

Presently, Omicron has been reported in six districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Udupi, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada. While Udupi and Bhadravati have reported their first Omicron cases. Five cases of the Omicron variant were reported from educational institutes in Dakshina Kannada, in students aged between 13 and 18 years who had no travel history. In a tweet on Monday, Minister Sudhakar said, "Five cases of Omicron have been confirmed on December 19, Dharwad- 54 year male; Bhadravathi - 20 year female, Udupi - 82 year male and 73 year female, Manglauru -19 year female." With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has reached 19. The first two cases of Omicron were reported from the state. As of now, India's Omicron count stands at 158.