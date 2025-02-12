Air show enters second day – Multirole fighter aircraft attraction

Bengaluru: The air show (Aero India 2025) being held in Yelahanka entered its second day on Tuesday. More than 25 aircraft to fly. A business conference also held on the second day. Today too, Indian start-up companies will attract foreign dignitaries. Foreign defence officials have set their sights on Asia’s largest aircraft manufacturing plant, HAL in Tumkur. Indian companies will introduce the products being manufactured under Make in India to the world market.

A display of cutting-edge defence products including light combat aircraft, AI, fighter aircraft, cybersecurity, drones, radars is underway. Multirole fighter aircraft attraction: The multirole fighter aircraft from Sweden is attracting everyone at the second day of the air show. Talks are also underway with both countries to introduce this fighter aircraft, built by Saab, to India.

Brazilian combat cargo plane: In the context of modern wars, cargo planes are as important as fighter jets. Fighter jets have the ability to strike down the enemy. Cargo planes work to power fighter jets. Similarly, this time, a large Brazilian cargo plane named C-390 Millennium is attracting attention at the air show.

This cargo, which performs 6 types of tasks in the Air Force and strengthens its army, is currently operating only in Brazil, Portugal and Hungary.

Many countries are also waiting in line to add this Bahubali to their armies. Families of Defence department officials and dignitaries have arrived at the Yelahanka air base to watch the second day of the air show.