Arunachal Minister inaugurates IITM Travel Fair in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The vibrant city of Bengaluru welcomed the travel and tourism fraternity as the India International Travel Mart (IITM) officially opened its doors today at the Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, heralding a three-day showcase of the finest in travel, tourism, hospitality, and destination marketing.

Pasag Dorjee Sona, Minister for Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh inaugarated the fair. Speaking on the occasion he said that his government is stressing more promoting tourism in the state. “Peace and Tourism are related. Tourism is an effective mechanism to promote culture of the land. While all states are doing it, Arunachal Pradesh cannot rest in the cocoon. The events like provide us opportunities to spread our wings and reach out more enthusiasts”, he said.

Several dignitaries including Dr. R Rajendra, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Govt. of Karnataka, Sri. Syamaraju, President, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India and Karnataka Tourism Society; Sri. Prashant Shankhinamath, IFS; Managing Director, Jungle Lodges & Resorts Limited and others were present.

IITM is India’s premier trade exhibition that brings travel, tourism, hospitality, leisure and other related industries under one roof. It aims to bring the industry, face-to-face with the travel trade, corporate buyers and the end-customers. The event will see the participation of travel agents and tour operators, DMC, hotels and resorts, national tourism offices, technology platforms, online travel portals, etc.

As IITM celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year, the occasion forms an important business platform. Travel agencies, hoteliers, tour companies, and other industry stakeholders can interact and network resulting in collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures. IITM features over 800 exhibitors from 25 Indian states and 20 international destinations, showcasing diverse travel options like pilgrimages, adventures, culture, wildlife, and more. From Indian rhinoceros in India’s North East to Rajasthan's festivals to Karnataka's heritage sites, the event enriches holiday choices. Emphasizing Karnataka's tourism, it boosts the upcoming Mysuru Dasara Festival and promotes the state's archaeology and culture. The ‘India International Travel Mart’ offers networking opportunities for the travel industry to expand portfolios and conduct business.

Sphere TravelMedia Director, Sanjay Hakhu added: "We are delighted to inaugurate the Bangalore edition of the India International Travel Mart 2025, one of the most anticipated events in the travel and tourism calendar. Every edition of IITM is built with the vision of driving tourism growth across verticals — from leisure and MICE to wellness and responsible travel. This year, we have seen remarkable enthusiasm not just from travel professionals, but also from state tourism departments, international destinations, and the hospitality sector, all of whom are eager to showcase what they have to offer. Bangalore, as a host city, brings together an audience that is globally connected, tech-savvy, and highly mobile — making it a critical market for both outbound and domestic travel”, he said.

“The India International Travel Mart (IITM) has always strived to be more than just an exhibition — it's a movement that connects destinations, experiences, and people. As we open the Bangalore edition of IITM 2025, we are proud to see the overwhelming response from exhibitors and delegates, both domestic and international”, said another Director of Sphere TravelMedia, Rohit Hangal. The Tourism fair will conclude on July 26.