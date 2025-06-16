Aster RV Hospitals launches Aster Institute of Advanced Orthopedics and Robotic Surgery

Bengaluru: Aster RV Hospital, has recently launched their world class Aster Institute of Advanced Orthopedics & Robotic Surgery (AIAORS). The institute leverages cutting edge robotic technology, along with world class specialists to perform minimally invasive and accurate orthopedic procedures. The institute was inaugurated by Mr. CP Yogeshwar - MLA & Mr. MP Shayam Shetty, President, RV Trustees. The launch event saw more than 250 people attend.

The department is headed by Dr. JV Srinivas, Lead and Senior Consultant, Orthopedic and Joint Surgery, Aster RV Hospital and can perform many complex orthopedic surgeries, using their state-of-the-art Cori Surgical System. The robotic system helps with knee replacements, hip replacements and revision knee replacement surgeries as well. The institute provides treatments for people with knee degradations, hip injuries, foot and ankle injuries, sports injuries, spine surgeries, advanced orthopedic procedures like GFC/PRP and Stem Cell therapy, pediatric orthopedics and Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery for accurate positioning of implants.

Dr. JV Srinivas, Lead and Senior Consultant, Orthopedic and Joint Surgery said, “We are proud to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art Robotic Orthopedic Institute, a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare. This advanced facility combines cutting-edge robotic technology with the expertise of our highly skilled orthopedic team to ensure precision, faster recovery, and enhanced outcomes for our patients. The institute represents a leap forward in how we approach joint replacements and complex orthopedic procedures. With this development, we reaffirm our promise to remain at the forefront of medical innovation, continually raising the standard of care and transforming lives through excellence in clinical practice and patient-centered service.”

The institute also provides services such as Trauma / fracture surgeries and management of open fractures, Joint Replacement surgeries of knee and hip (TKR and THR), Ortho Onco Surgery, Hand Surgery Limb Reconstruction Surgery, Keyhole surgeries such as Arthroscopic Ligament Reconstruction (ACL, PCL and Multi-ligament), meniscus and chondral surgeries, A fusion of joints (Arthrodesis), Polytrauma Management, Complex pelvic and acetabular fracture, and Pediatric orthopaedic surgeries for clubfoot, congenital hip dysplasia, bone and joint infection management.

Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar said, “It gives me immense pride to inaugurate the Aster Institute of Advanced Orthopedics & Robotic Surgery (AIAORS), a significant leap forward in our region’s healthcare landscape. This advanced facility brings world-class precision, faster recovery times, and better outcomes to patients, right here in our community. I commend the hospital for their commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care. Such initiatives not only elevate medical standards but also reinforce our goal of making cutting-edge healthcare accessible to all citizens.”