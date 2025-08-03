Baseless Allegations Against Dharmasthala Deeply Hurt Devotees: Scholar Somayaji

Dharmasthala: Renowned Vedic scholar and Dharmasthala devotee, Daivajna Somayaji, has strongly criticised what he termed as “unfounded and mischievous propaganda” against the sacred town of Dharmasthala. Speaking to the media during his visit on Sunday, the Bengaluru-based scholar said the recent allegations have pained thousands of devotees across the country.

“Dharmasthala is a spiritual centre grounded in values of truth, justice, and inclusivity. Attempts to tarnish its sanctity through irresponsible claims are not only baseless but also deeply offensive to the countless people who revere this place,” Somayaji said.

He lauded Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade’s decades-long commitment to public welfare and religious harmony. “As a person of immense discipline, Heggade has undertaken service without any expectation of recognition or reward. His work stands as a model of selfless dedication,” he added.

Responding to the state government’s formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following recent controversies, Somayaji remarked that while such a probe may not have been necessary, the government had done its duty. “We only pray that God grants wisdom to those misleading the public and that the good work of Dharmasthala continues without hindrance,” he said.