Big relief for BJP MLA as SIT files ‘B Report’ in three cases

Bengaluru: RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, who was facing allegations of rape, caste insult and several other charges in a total of six cases, has secured major relief after the CID SIT submitted a ‘B Report’ in three of them, citing lack of sufficient evidence. With this development, he has effectively been cleared in the rape case that had been filed against him.

On May 20, 2025, a 40-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the RMC Yard Police Station, alleging that Munirathna and his associates had gang-raped her. The police registered an FIR and later handed the case over to the CID SIT. After five months of investigation, the SIT concluded that there was no credible evidence to support the allegations and submitted a closure report to the Special Court for People’s Representatives in the City Civil Court complex.

Reacting to the SIT’s move, Munirathna said the report was a victory for truth. He alleged that false cases had been filed against him after the defeats of DK Suresh and Kusuma, and added that nothing is permanent in politics. “I have left everything to God. I will hold a press conference soon and share all the details,” he remarked.

The legislator had six cases registered against him in total. Along with the gang rape case, the SIT has also filed closure reports in a complaint from Nandini Layout Police Station, where he was accused of pulling a woman’s saree, and in another case at Yeshwanthpur Police Station, where he was accused of threatening to set property on fire. For now, Munirathna has gained significant respite, though investigations in three other cases are still ongoing.