BJP MP urges Shivakumar to drop tunnel road project

Bengaluru :Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s request to prioritise public transport over the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project, saying cars have become a “social obligation” and that “those without cars don’t get brides.”

Shivakumar and Surya sparred publicly over the proposed tunnel road project, which aims to create a network of underground roads to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru. The 17.7-km twin-tube tunnel connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board.

While Shivakumar has been pushing for the project, Surya has opposed it, arguing that such capital-intensive ventures would not ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

“Can I stop you from bringing your car? Everyone has social obligations. Husband, wife, and children want to travel in a car. Children have to be dropped off at school in a car. These things cannot be avoided,” Shivakumar told reporters here. Challenging Surya, the deputy CM said the BJP MP should first ask his voters to stop using cars and switch to the metro or government buses. He also urged all four BJP MPs from Bengaluru to travel by public transport instead of cars.

According to Shivakumar, owning a car has become essential for marriage. “People without cars do not get brides. Is he (Surya) concerned about this social obligation?” he asked. Taking a swipe at the Bengaluru South MP, Shivakumar said, “Let him get us central government funds. V Somanna (Minister of State for Railways) is there along with other central ministers from Karnataka. Let him do whatever he wants. Who is stopping him?”

Responding to Surya’s warning of protests, the deputy CM said, “Let him protest. Who has said no? No BJP leader is talking — only he (Tejasvi Surya) is speaking. Ashoka has spoken a bit. He has no concern for Bengaluru’s development. He just opposes it. What did he do during his party’s government?” “We will do our work. We are committed and will continue. Looking at our interests, people are saying that we are making efforts. I am confident our work will be completed,” Shivakumar added.