Caste census faces non-cooperation from people who matter

Bengaluru: Karnataka's ongoing caste census has reached its final stages, with government officials claiming that the enumeration is nearly complete. However, reports from various districts indicate persistent non-cooperation from senior bureaucrats, politicians, and prominent industrialists, posing challenges to the data collection process.

The trend of non-participation continues to make headlines. Earlier reports revealed that Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy had refused to participate in the census. Now, a senior IAS officer has reportedly joined the list of those not cooperating with the survey. Officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s revenue department visited the residence of Munish Maudgil, Special Commissioner of the authority, to conduct the census. However, they were unable to collect any information as no one responded to their repeated calls at the residence. According to Maudgil, staff members had attempted three separate visits but were unsuccessful in obtaining the required data. Messages were left requesting a response, but none was received.

Legal backdrop of the census

The Karnataka caste census, which began on September 22, had earlier reached the doors of the Karnataka High Court. The court had issued an interim order clarifying that participation in the census is not mandatory. Survey staff cannot coerce individuals to provide information, and all data collected must be kept strictly confidential. Despite this, officials continue to encounter frequent refusals from residents, particularly from high-profile and influential individuals. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy had explicitly stated their refusal in writing. In a letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the couple mentioned that for personal reasons, they would not be participating in the social and educational survey. They clarified that they do not belong to any backward caste, and thus the census would not yield any useful information for the government.

Challenges for census officials

Census staff have reported multiple instances where influential individuals and senior officers have either ignored their visits or refused to provide details. The authorities have emphasised that while participation is voluntary, these refusals create gaps in data collection and complicate efforts to ensure an accurate census.

The Karnataka government has repeatedly assured that the census is crucial for policy planning, social welfare schemes, and equitable allocation of resources. Officials stress that comprehensive participation will allow the state to better understand caste-based socio-economic conditions.